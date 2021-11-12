Beam (BEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.79 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Beam has a market cap of $71.98 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015088 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,123,800 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.