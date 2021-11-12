Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stake Increased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 155.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 271.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 152,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

