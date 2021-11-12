BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $124.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000892 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000802 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00023707 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

