Benchmark Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $506.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

