Benchmark Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $506.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.05.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
