Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Buys 35,000 Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 35,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.51 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,955.00 ($62,825.00).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 19,999 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,977.60 ($34,269.72).

On Tuesday, August 31st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 8,900 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,948.10 ($13,534.36).

On Friday, August 27th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 35,542 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,567.12 ($53,262.23).

On Wednesday, August 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 40,001 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,202.06 ($58,715.75).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

