BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $75.57 million and $3.54 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00089737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

