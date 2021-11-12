Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

GLAPF remained flat at $$15.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

