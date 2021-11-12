Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Sells $148,051.20 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. 210,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

