Berry Data (BRY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.40 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

