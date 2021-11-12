Berry Data Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $546,985.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,903,015.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

