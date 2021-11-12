Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as €60.50 ($71.18) and last traded at €61.10 ($71.88). 4,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.20 ($73.18).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.49.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

