Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 35,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of -0.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beyond Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Beyond Air worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

