Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Big Lots worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Big Lots by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

