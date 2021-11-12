BinaryX (BNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $343.90 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $170.01 or 0.00265153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $343.90 million and $21.46 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007939 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.00673839 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

