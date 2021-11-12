Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits Market Cap of $87,646.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $87,646.00 and $24,245.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,187,167.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79313032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00097944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.03 or 0.07226266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,742.26 or 0.99420653 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

