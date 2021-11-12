Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $752.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $763.64 and a 200-day moving average of $701.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

