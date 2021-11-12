BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.11

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.95. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1,556 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

