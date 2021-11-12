BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $48.80

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.80, but opened at $47.11. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 1,695 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 741.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $111,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at $606,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

