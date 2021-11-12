Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Birchcliff Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.0% and pay out 573.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy Competitors -17.30% -41.09% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million -$43.16 million 23.39 Birchcliff Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million 8.27

Birchcliff Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Birchcliff Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy Competitors 2131 10653 15383 538 2.50

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.93, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

