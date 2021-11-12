Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 102,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

