Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$7.78.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

