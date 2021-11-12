Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,601. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.65 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$572.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

