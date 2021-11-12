Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Shares of TSE BDT traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$10.66. 26,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,601. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

