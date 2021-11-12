Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

BDT stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.66. 26,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.46. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.65 and a 12-month high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

