bitCNY Market Capitalization Tops $4.52 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $671,686.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,556,495.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,129.78 or 0.80866083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00071350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.13 or 0.07199585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,132.53 or 0.99849447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.