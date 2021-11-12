BitCoal Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 44% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $31,690.98 and $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.01 or 0.00408260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

