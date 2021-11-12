Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $15,048.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00242462 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

