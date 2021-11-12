Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 104.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $94,990.84 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

