Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $3.27 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 84.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00005137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $6,784.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.62 or 0.00321322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00160478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

