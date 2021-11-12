Bitcoin SV Hits One Day Volume of $219.09 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $172.66 or 0.00270665 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and $219.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,790.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.26 or 0.01036607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00260964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,895,420 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

