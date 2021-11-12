Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $171.85 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $171.85 or 0.00270715 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $241.22 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,481.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01035400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00277574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00028308 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,894,795 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

