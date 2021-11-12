BitCore Reaches Market Cap of $4.65 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $483,969.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,045.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.38 or 0.07262610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00393355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.87 or 0.01035003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00086447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.17 or 0.00407786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.00269907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004868 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

