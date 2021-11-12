BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Hits $751,382.81

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00132740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00501179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00085201 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.