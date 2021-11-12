Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $108,664.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.21 or 0.00415128 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,632,146 coins and its circulating supply is 10,632,142 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

