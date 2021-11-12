BitSend Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 70.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $73,623.97 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.00345499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,919,393 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

