BitSend Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $73,623.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.00345499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,919,393 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

