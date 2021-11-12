Bitspawn Hits One Day Volume of $731,281.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $731,281.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,903,015.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

