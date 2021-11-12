Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a C$11.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

