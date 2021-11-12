BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Up 0.7%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) shares shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.16. 346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

