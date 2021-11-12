BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $730.00

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 100884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.41).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 685.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £711.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

