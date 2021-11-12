BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 8th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $965.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $654.87 and a fifty-two week high of $971.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $898.83 and its 200-day moving average is $886.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

