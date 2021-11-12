BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of BlackRock worth $478,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

NYSE:BLK opened at $974.49 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $654.87 and a 12 month high of $971.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $898.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.