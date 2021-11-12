BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.78

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $14.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 187,594 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.