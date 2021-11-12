BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.78

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $14.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 187,594 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.