Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63). 5,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 73,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

