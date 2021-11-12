BLAST 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $30,463.44 and approximately $11.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001578 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005162 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008995 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

