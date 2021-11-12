Blockpass Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $431,838.64 and approximately $142.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.