Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $338.79

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.79 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61), with a volume of 67,216 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 347.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of £288.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

