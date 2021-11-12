blooom inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 4,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,391. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

