blooom inc. Takes $7.64 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

blooom inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. blooom inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,963,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

