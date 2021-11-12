BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$928.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.95. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$6.39 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.